Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle East
Other countries
- 10 March, 2026
- 11:19
As many as 191 people have been hospitalized in Israel in the past 24 hours due to fighting in the Middle East, Report informs referring to Israeli media, citing the country's Ministry of Health.
The hospitalized patients include both soldiers and civilians.
At least one person is in critical condition, and three others are in serious condition.
