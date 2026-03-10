Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle East

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 11:19
    Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle East

    As many as 191 people have been hospitalized in Israel in the past 24 hours due to fighting in the Middle East, Report informs referring to Israeli media, citing the country's Ministry of Health.

    The hospitalized patients include both soldiers and civilians.

    At least one person is in critical condition, and three others are in serious condition.

    Israel injured Middle East
    Yaxın Şərqdəki hərbi əməliyyatlara görə İsraildə 191 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В Израиле пострадали свыше 190 человек из-за боевых действий на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    11:40

    Türkiye deploys Patriot system in Malatya

    Region
    11:40

    Azerbaijan evacuating nearly 200 citizens from Middle East - UPDATED

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle East

    Other countries
    11:16

    2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:13

    Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan

    Region
    11:09

    Public catering turnover in Baku up 10%

    Business
    10:58

    Gold prices rise over 1.4% amid demand for safe-haven assets

    Finance
    10:57

    Average monthly salary in Baku up 9%

    Business
    10:52

    Wave of airstrikes hit organization managing Hezbollah's cashflow

    Other countries
    All News Feed