    Domestic policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 11:16
    2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    A total of 2,097 people from 69 countries have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan via the Astara border crossing from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 10.

    According to Report, 365 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.

    The countries and the number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period are provided in the table below:

    Country

    Number of Evacuees

    China

    620

    Russia

    292

    Tajikistan

    174

    Pakistan

    137

    Oman

    57

    Italy

    44

    Indonesia

    32

    Iran

    29

    Spain

    26

    Saudi Arabia

    18

    Japan

    17

    France

    16

    Germany

    16

    Georgia

    13

    Uzbekistan

    12

    Hungary

    12

    Poland

    12

    Mexico

    11

    Nigeria

    10

    Belarus

    10

    Bulgaria

    10

    DR Congo

    10

    United Kingdom

    9

    Brazil

    8

    Kazakhstan

    8

    Canada

    8

    UAE

    6

    Slovakia

    6

    Belgium

    6

    Romania

    6

    Serbia

    5

    Switzerland

    5

    Czechia

    5

    Afghanistan

    5

    Austria

    5

    Jordan

    4

    Bangladesh

    4

    Türkiye

    4

    Ukraine

    4

    Sri Lanka

    4

    Kuwait

    4

    Bahrain

    4

    Qatar

    3

    Philippines

    3

    Croatia

    3

    Finland

    3

    Nepal

    2

    Lebanon

    2

    India

    2

    Yemen

    2

    Kyrgyzstan

    2

    Sweden

    2

    Sudan

    2

    Cyprus

    2

    USA

    2

    Slovenia

    2

    Tunisia

    1

    South Africa

    1

    Maldives

    1

    Myanmar

    1

    Cuba

    1

    Vatican

    1

    Argentina

    1

    Bosnia & Herzegovina

    1

    Latvia

    1

    Egypt

    1

    Australia

    1

    Belize

    1

    After completing all necessary procedures, they safely crossed the border into Azerbaijan.

    It was noted that the evacuation process is being carried out in accordance with relevant procedures and security requirements. At the Astara state border checkpoint, all necessary conditions have been created for the safe and comfortable passage of citizens, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.

