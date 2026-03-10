2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

A total of 2,097 people from 69 countries have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan via the Astara border crossing from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 10.

According to Report, 365 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.

The countries and the number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period are provided in the table below:

Country Number of Evacuees China 620 Russia 292 Tajikistan 174 Pakistan 137 Oman 57 Italy 44 Indonesia 32 Iran 29 Spain 26 Saudi Arabia 18 Japan 17 France 16 Germany 16 Georgia 13 Uzbekistan 12 Hungary 12 Poland 12 Mexico 11 Nigeria 10 Belarus 10 Bulgaria 10 DR Congo 10 United Kingdom 9 Brazil 8 Kazakhstan 8 Canada 8 UAE 6 Slovakia 6 Belgium 6 Romania 6 Serbia 5 Switzerland 5 Czechia 5 Afghanistan 5 Austria 5 Jordan 4 Bangladesh 4 Türkiye 4 Ukraine 4 Sri Lanka 4 Kuwait 4 Bahrain 4 Qatar 3 Philippines 3 Croatia 3 Finland 3 Nepal 2 Lebanon 2 India 2 Yemen 2 Kyrgyzstan 2 Sweden 2 Sudan 2 Cyprus 2 USA 2 Slovenia 2 Tunisia 1 South Africa 1 Maldives 1 Myanmar 1 Cuba 1 Vatican 1 Argentina 1 Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 Latvia 1 Egypt 1 Australia 1 Belize 1

After completing all necessary procedures, they safely crossed the border into Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the evacuation process is being carried out in accordance with relevant procedures and security requirements. At the Astara state border checkpoint, all necessary conditions have been created for the safe and comfortable passage of citizens, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.