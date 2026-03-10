2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
- 10 March, 2026
- 11:16
A total of 2,097 people from 69 countries have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan via the Astara border crossing from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 10.
According to Report, 365 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.
The countries and the number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period are provided in the table below:
|
Country
|
Number of Evacuees
|
China
|
620
|
Russia
|
292
|
Tajikistan
|
174
|
Pakistan
|
137
|
Oman
|
57
|
Italy
|
44
|
Indonesia
|
32
|
Iran
|
29
|
Spain
|
26
|
Saudi Arabia
|
18
|
Japan
|
17
|
France
|
16
|
Germany
|
16
|
Georgia
|
13
|
Uzbekistan
|
12
|
Hungary
|
12
|
Poland
|
12
|
Mexico
|
11
|
Nigeria
|
10
|
Belarus
|
10
|
Bulgaria
|
10
|
DR Congo
|
10
|
United Kingdom
|
9
|
Brazil
|
8
|
Kazakhstan
|
8
|
Canada
|
8
|
UAE
|
6
|
Slovakia
|
6
|
Belgium
|
6
|
Romania
|
6
|
Serbia
|
5
|
Switzerland
|
5
|
Czechia
|
5
|
Afghanistan
|
5
|
Austria
|
5
|
Jordan
|
4
|
Bangladesh
|
4
|
Türkiye
|
4
|
Ukraine
|
4
|
Sri Lanka
|
4
|
Kuwait
|
4
|
Bahrain
|
4
|
Qatar
|
3
|
Philippines
|
3
|
Croatia
|
3
|
Finland
|
3
|
Nepal
|
2
|
Lebanon
|
2
|
India
|
2
|
Yemen
|
2
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
2
|
Sweden
|
2
|
Sudan
|
2
|
Cyprus
|
2
|
USA
|
2
|
Slovenia
|
2
|
Tunisia
|
1
|
South Africa
|
1
|
Maldives
|
1
|
Myanmar
|
1
|
Cuba
|
1
|
Vatican
|
1
|
Argentina
|
1
|
Bosnia & Herzegovina
|
1
|
Latvia
|
1
|
Egypt
|
1
|
Australia
|
1
|
Belize
|
1
After completing all necessary procedures, they safely crossed the border into Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the evacuation process is being carried out in accordance with relevant procedures and security requirements. At the Astara state border checkpoint, all necessary conditions have been created for the safe and comfortable passage of citizens, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.