Public catering turnover in Baku up 10%
Business
- 10 March, 2026
- 11:09
In January 2026, the volume of public catering turnover in Baku, Azerbaijan, amounted to 117.7 million manats (approximately $69.2 million), marking a 10% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Baku City Statistical Office.
Turnover generated by legal entities reached 91.8 million manats, accounting for 77.9% of the total (almost $54 million).
Overall, public catering turnover across Azerbaijan for January 2026 increased by 9.6% in real terms compared to the same period of 2025, totaling 219.2 million manats (nearly $129 million).
Latest News
11:40
Türkiye deploys Patriot system in MalatyaRegion
11:40
Azerbaijan evacuating nearly 200 citizens from Middle East - UPDATEDInfrastructure
11:19
Over 190 injured in Israel due to fighting in Middle EastOther countries
11:16
2,097 people from 69 countries evacuated from Iran via AzerbaijanDomestic policy
11:13
Iran launches missile strike on US Harir base in Iraqi KurdistanRegion
11:09
Public catering turnover in Baku up 10%Business
10:58
Gold prices rise over 1.4% amid demand for safe-haven assetsFinance
10:57
Average monthly salary in Baku up 9%Business
10:52