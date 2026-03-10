Public catering turnover in Baku up 10%

In January 2026, the volume of public catering turnover in Baku, Azerbaijan, amounted to 117.7 million manats (approximately $69.2 million), marking a 10% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Baku City Statistical Office.

Turnover generated by legal entities reached 91.8 million manats, accounting for 77.9% of the total (almost $54 million).

Overall, public catering turnover across Azerbaijan for January 2026 increased by 9.6% in real terms compared to the same period of 2025, totaling 219.2 million manats (nearly $129 million).