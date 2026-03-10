Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    10 March, 2026
    • 10:52
    The IDF says it has completed a wave of airstrikes targeting branches of the Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard al-Hasan association, which is known to be used by the terror group as a quasi-bank, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Strikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force yesterday hit various assets and vaults of AQAH, the military says.

    In the past week, a total of some 30 assets of the financial institution were struck across Lebanon, according to the IDF.

    Ahead of the strikes, the IDF issued evacuation warnings to Lebanese civilians.

    The military says AQAH is used by Hezbollah to store money, manage salaries for its operatives, transfer funds from Iran, and purchase weapons.

    İsrail ordusu "Hizbullah"ın maliyyə strukturu obyektlərinə zərbələr endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удары по объектам финансовой структуры "Хезболлах"

