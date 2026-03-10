Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel amid supply disruptions

Vietnam's trade ministry has called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work ​from home as part of efforts to save ‌on fuel amid supply disruptions and price surges triggered by the situation around Iran, Report informs via Reuters.

Vietnam has been among the countries hardest ​hit by fuel disruptions since the US-Israeli ​war on Iran began, being heavily reliant on energy imports ⁠from the Middle East, the government said in ​a statement on Tuesday, citing an update from ​the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Businesses need to "encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation," the ​statement said.