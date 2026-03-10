Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 09:47
    Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel amid supply disruptions

    Vietnam's trade ministry has called on local businesses to encourage their employees to work ​from home as part of efforts to save ‌on fuel amid supply disruptions and price surges triggered by the situation around Iran, Report informs via Reuters.

    Vietnam has been among the countries hardest ​hit by fuel disruptions since the US-Israeli ​war on Iran began, being heavily reliant on energy imports ⁠from the Middle East, the government said in ​a statement on Tuesday, citing an update from ​the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    Businesses need to "encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation," the ​statement said.

    Vyetnamda yanacaq qıtlığı yaranıb
    Вьетнам призвал граждан работать из дома для экономии топлива из-за перебоев поставок

