EU excludes Kulevi oil terminal from 20th sanctions package

The EU has removed Georgia's Kulevi oil terminal from the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Report informs.

EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O'Sullivan sent a letter to Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili regarding this decision.

The letter states that initially, there were plans to include the Kulevi port in Georgia on the sanctions list. This was due to concerns about the maritime transportation of Russian oil and the port's entry by Russian "shadow fleet" vessels.

However, this position was revised after the Georgian government and the port operator made certain commitments.

The EU representative noted in his letter that Georgia's commitment to prevent sanctioned vessels from entering or receiving services at its ports was welcomed.