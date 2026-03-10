Fitch Ratings considering 3 possible scenarios for development of situation in Iran

The international ratings agency Fitch Ratings has outlined three likely scenarios for the further development of the situation in Iran, said Paul Gamble, head of Middle East and Africa and Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, Report informs.

According to Fitch's assessment, Israel intends to continue to strike Iran in the format and timeframe it deems appropriate.

Gamble emphasized that the process of electing a new supreme leader in Iran is unlikely to lead to a revision of the country's strategic course.

"In this regard, we identify three potential scenarios for Iran. The first assumes a weakened modification of the current regime. The second is a split within the ruling circles between hardliners and pragmatic forces. The third is a gradual erosion of central authority within the state.

Apparently, these three scenarios are key to Iran's future. Regarding the conflict itself, we continue to adhere to our previously stated forecast, according to which a realistic timeframe is approximately one month. However, subsequent developments, in my view, remain significantly less predictable," the senior director stated.