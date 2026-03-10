77% of tankers in Persian Gulf still anchored

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 10 March, 2026
    From March 6 through March 9, 2026, only two oil tankers and one petroleum products tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz, while about 77% of tankers in the Persian Gulf remained anchored or moored at port terminals, according to monitoring data by Euler DataOps & Analytics Ltd based on vessel tracking services, Report informs via Interfax.

    Experts estimate that the volume of hydrocarbons stored on tankers in the Persian Gulf has risen to 22.7 million tons, of which 17.3 million tons are crude oil. Currently, the region hosts 141 oil tankers, 133 oil products tankers, and 17 LNG carriers.

    Analysts added that petroleum products tankers have begun loading more actively. "Additionally, we note that transshipment volumes of oil in the Persian Gulf remain at normal levels only in the UAE, while in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait they have dropped to less than half of normal indicators," reads the statement.

    Persian Gulf Strait of Hormuz
    KİV: Fars körfəzində tankerlərin 77 %-ə qədəri lövbərdə qalmaqda davam edir
    СМИ: В Персидском заливе примерно 77% танкеров продолжают стоять на якоре

