Infantino names Spain among 2026 World Cup favorites

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken about the favorites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Report informs via Diario AS.

Infantino highlighted that Spain's national team is among the main contenders.

He emphasized that Spain, alongside other strong teams, should be considered a favorite: "We already know Spain's strengths. The team ranked first should also be among the favorites at the World Cup."

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Spain will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group H.