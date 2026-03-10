Closure of Iraqi airspace extended
The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the extension of the closure of the country's airspace to all arriving, departing and overflying aircraft for 72 hours, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The "temporary precautionary measure" started at noon (09:00 am GMT) today and will last until the same time on Friday, it said.
"This decision is based on the ongoing assessment of the security situation and regional developments, and it will be reviewed in light of any new updates," the authority added.
