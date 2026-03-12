Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a conversation with Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, "to discuss the serious situation in the region," Report informs.

"Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure," Modi wrote on X.

According to him, the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities.

He also "reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability," urging for "dialogue and diplomacy."