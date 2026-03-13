Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Ukrainian drones to protect oil fields

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 00:03
    Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Ukrainian drones to protect oil fields

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco is in talks with at least two Ukrainian companies to buy interceptor drones that could help protect against Iranian attacks targeting its oil fields, according to people familiar with the matter, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

    The company is racing to secure drones ahead of its own government and regional competitors, including Qatar, the people said. Aramco is talking to Ukrainian companies SkyFall and Wild Hornets, the people said. The companies make interceptor drones that smash into or explode near other drones. Talks with Aramco were earlier reported by French publication Intelligence Online.

    The Saudi government is also holding talks with Ukraine about buying interceptor drones.

    Additionally, WSJ sources said Saudi officials are discussing with the Ukrainian company Phantom Defense the potential acquisition of electronic warfare systems designed to disable drone communications.

    Saudi Aramco Ukrainian drones oil fields
    "Saudi Aramco" Ukrayna PUA-larının alınması ilə bağlı danışıqlar aparır
    Saudi Aramco ведет переговоры о покупке украинских беспилотников

    Latest News

    00:03

    Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Ukrainian drones to protect oil fields

    Other countries
    23:59

    Anar Guliyev, Anacláudia Rossbach mull joint projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    23:53

    US shifts air defense systems from Europe to Middle East amid Iran conflict

    Other countries
    23:52

    American expert adds Ilham Aliyev to list of top impactful leaders

    Foreign policy
    23:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Foreign policy
    23:34

    Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack

    Other countries
    23:24

    FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    23:13

    Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'

    Region
    23:12

    Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staff

    Other countries
    All News Feed