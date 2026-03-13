Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Ukrainian drones to protect oil fields

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is in talks with at least two Ukrainian companies to buy interceptor drones that could help protect against Iranian attacks targeting its oil fields, according to people familiar with the matter, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

The company is racing to secure drones ahead of its own government and regional competitors, including Qatar, the people said. Aramco is talking to Ukrainian companies SkyFall and Wild Hornets, the people said. The companies make interceptor drones that smash into or explode near other drones. Talks with Aramco were earlier reported by French publication Intelligence Online.

The Saudi government is also holding talks with Ukraine about buying interceptor drones.

Additionally, WSJ sources said Saudi officials are discussing with the Ukrainian company Phantom Defense the potential acquisition of electronic warfare systems designed to disable drone communications.