Gas consumption falls by nearly 7% in Azerbaijan

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Natural gas consumption in Azerbaijan totalled 2,274,953 cubic metres in the third quarter of 2026.

According to Report, SOCAR"s drilling, production, processing and export figures for the third quarter of this year show that consumption fell by 164,116,000 cubic metres, or 6.7%, compared with July–September 2025.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's gas consumption stood at 2,439,690 cubic metres in the third quarter of last year.