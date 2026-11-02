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    Azerbaijan's trade turnover with UK nearly triples

    Business
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan's trade turnover with UK nearly triples

    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom totalled $3.7207 billion in January–September this year.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, this was 2.8 times higher than in the same period last year.

    Over the year, Azerbaijan's exports to the UK increased 14.4-fold to $3.4829 billion. Imports from the country declined by 66.7% to $237.8 million.

    During the reporting period, trade with the UK accounted for around 10% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Exports to the country represented 14.5% of Azerbaijan's total exports, while imports from the UK accounted for 1.7% of total imports.

    Over the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $37.211 billion, up 5.2% year-on-year.

    Of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $23.865 billion, while imports stood at $13.346 billion. Exports increased by 28.3% year-on-year, while imports declined by 20.4%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a foreign trade surplus of $10.519 billion, 5.7 times higher than in the same period last year.

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