Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Google holds 96.63% of Azerbaijan's search engine market

    ICT
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 14:13
    Google holds 96.63% of Azerbaijan's search engine market

    Google accounted for 96.63% of Azerbaijan's search engine market in October 2026, down 0.72 percentage points from the previous month but up 14.71 percentage points year-on-year.

    According to Report, citing Statcounter, Yandex, which ranked second, increased its market share by 0.59 percentage points month-on-month to 2.41%, but recorded a year-on-year decline of 13.22 percentage points.

    Bing accounted for 0.75% of the market, up 0.08 percentage points from the previous month but down 0.74 percentage points year-on-year.

    Google search Statcounter
    "Yandex" axtarış sisteminin Azərbaycandakı bazar payı 6,5 dəfə azalıb
    Google занял 96,63 % рынка поисковых систем Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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