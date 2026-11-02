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Google accounted for 96.63% of Azerbaijan's search engine market in October 2026, down 0.72 percentage points from the previous month but up 14.71 percentage points year-on-year.

According to Report, citing Statcounter, Yandex, which ranked second, increased its market share by 0.59 percentage points month-on-month to 2.41%, but recorded a year-on-year decline of 13.22 percentage points.

Bing accounted for 0.75% of the market, up 0.08 percentage points from the previous month but down 0.74 percentage points year-on-year.