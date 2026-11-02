SOCAR increases petroleum product exports by 2.8% in Q3

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A total of 657,421 tonnes of oil, petrochemical and gas chemical products manufactured at facilities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the country were exported in the third quarter of this year, according to SOCAR's published drilling, production, refining and export figures for the third quarter of 2026.

Report informs that this represents an increase of 18,210 tonnes, or 2.8%, compared to July–September 2025.

A total of 639,211 tonnes of petrochemical and gas chemical products manufactured at SOCAR facilities in Azerbaijan were exported in the third quarter of last year.