Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is one of the world's 15 most influential leaders, according to James Jay Carafano, a leading US national security expert, Report informs.

"Today's list of Top RISING, impactful world leaders, Milei, Meloni, Kast, Stubb, Modi, Takaichi, Nawrocki, Dans, Aliyev, Mohammed VI of Morocco, Zelenskyy, Netanyahu, and Merz and in a league of his own: Donald Trump," Carafano wrote on X.

James Jay Carafano is the director of the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies and vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for International Studies at The Heritage Foundation. Carafano has testified before the US Congress as an expert on defense, intelligence, and homeland security issues. Carafano is the leader of Heritage's anti-semitism operations, including the Esther project.