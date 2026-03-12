Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack

    • 12 March, 2026
    • 23:34
    Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack

    An explosion rocked the area near the Saqr military camp in southern Baghdad, the Iraqi portal Shafaq News said, citing a source, Report informs.

    According to the source, the facility was struck from the air, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky. No information about casualties or injuries has been released yet.

    The camp hosts units of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the Shiite militia Popular Mobilization Forces.

    Bağdadda hərbi düşərgə hücuma məruz qalıb
    Военный лагерь на юге Багдада подвергся удару

