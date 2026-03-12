Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 23:34
An explosion rocked the area near the Saqr military camp in southern Baghdad, the Iraqi portal Shafaq News said, citing a source, Report informs.
According to the source, the facility was struck from the air, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky. No information about casualties or injuries has been released yet.
The camp hosts units of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the Shiite militia Popular Mobilization Forces.
