    • 12 March, 2026
    • 23:24
    FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iran

    Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis called Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

    According to Azerbaijan's MFA, the ministers exchanged views on international and regional security issues, as well as the current situation in the Middle East.

    Emphasizing the inadmissibility of further escalation of the existing tensions, the importance of resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means was noted.

    The Swiss minister expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan regarding the drone attack carried out by Iran in Nakhchivan. He also thanked Azerbaijan for the support provided in the evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iranian territory.

    During the phone conversation, the parties also discussed the current state and development prospects of the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. In this context, the importance of political consultations to be held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in April was emphasized.

    İsveçrənin xarici işlər naziri Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава МИД Швейцарии поблагодарил Азербайджан за содействие в эвакуации

