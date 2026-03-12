Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 23:36
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Bahar Muradova, Chair of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, who is on a visit to the US within the framework of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women held at the UN Headquarters, spoke at a side event themed "The Impact of Digital Technologies on Women's Rights," Report informs.

    In her speech, Muradova stated that early marriages and marriages between close relatives limit girls' educational opportunities and negatively affect their social and economic potential.

    She noted that legislative amendments have been made in Azerbaijan to prevent early marriages and marriages between close relatives, and at the same time, projects are being implemented to promote girls' education and expand their social opportunities.

    The committee chair also brought to attention that consistent measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to prevent violence against women, promote gender equality, and expand women's participation in socio-political life. It was reported that a new national action plan is currently being developed in this area, and a National Action Plan on Gender Equality covering the next three years has been adopted.

    Muradova added that the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by the decision of President Ilham Aliyev in order to ensure more effective coordination of policy in this area in Azerbaijan.

    The Council is headed by the country's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. This body is responsible for the formation of a strategic approach in the field of innovation, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence, as well as for organizing services to ensure broader access to digital opportunities for everyone, including women.

    Muradova also emphasized that digital technologies expand women's opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, while at the same time drawing attention to the importance of ensuring a safe digital environment against risks such as online violence and cyberstalking.

    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN
    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Bahar Muradova women's rights digital development
    Photo
    BMT-də Azərbaycanın qadın hüquqları və rəqəmsal inkişafı sahəsində nailiyyətləri təqdim edilib
    В ООН представлены достижения Азербайджана в сферах защиты прав женщин и цифровизации

    Latest News

    23:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Foreign policy
    23:34

    Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack

    Other countries
    23:24

    FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    23:13

    Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'

    Region
    23:12

    Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staff

    Other countries
    23:03

    Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan

    Energy
    22:51
    Photo

    Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunities

    Foreign policy
    22:39

    IDF says commander, top members of Iranian militia in Lebanon were killed last night

    Other countries
    22:35

    Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Khojavand - UPDATED

    Incident
    All News Feed