Bahar Muradova, Chair of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, who is on a visit to the US within the framework of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women held at the UN Headquarters, spoke at a side event themed "The Impact of Digital Technologies on Women's Rights," Report informs.

In her speech, Muradova stated that early marriages and marriages between close relatives limit girls' educational opportunities and negatively affect their social and economic potential.

She noted that legislative amendments have been made in Azerbaijan to prevent early marriages and marriages between close relatives, and at the same time, projects are being implemented to promote girls' education and expand their social opportunities.

The committee chair also brought to attention that consistent measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to prevent violence against women, promote gender equality, and expand women's participation in socio-political life. It was reported that a new national action plan is currently being developed in this area, and a National Action Plan on Gender Equality covering the next three years has been adopted.

Muradova added that the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by the decision of President Ilham Aliyev in order to ensure more effective coordination of policy in this area in Azerbaijan.

The Council is headed by the country's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. This body is responsible for the formation of a strategic approach in the field of innovation, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence, as well as for organizing services to ensure broader access to digital opportunities for everyone, including women.

Muradova also emphasized that digital technologies expand women's opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, while at the same time drawing attention to the importance of ensuring a safe digital environment against risks such as online violence and cyberstalking.