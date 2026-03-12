Anar Guliyev, Anacláudia Rossbach mull joint projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev met with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Report informs.

    "Today we had a productive meeting with the Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme Ms. Anacláudia Rossbach, to discuss the preparations for the WUF13 that will be held in Baku, 2026 this May," Guliyev wrote on X.

    He said they "also exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, including joint projects being implemented in Garabagh and East Zangazur."

