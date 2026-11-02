Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    SOCAR's oil production surpassed 1.7M tons in Q3

    Energy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 14:58
    SOCAR's oil production surpassed 1.7M tons in Q3

    In July–September 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 1,717,082 tons of oil from fields it operates independently or in which it holds a majority stake, Report informs, citing the company.

    According to SOCAR's drilling, production, processing and export figures for the third quarter of 2026, this represents a decrease of 93,050 tons, or 5.1%, compared with the same period in 2025.

    Overall, Azerbaijan produced 6,590,477 tons of crude oil in the third quarter, down 389,044 tons, or 5.6%, year-on-year.

    Meanwhile, SOCAR produced 1,810,132 tons of oil from fields it operated independently or in which it held a majority stake in the third quarter of 2025, while total crude oil production across Azerbaijan amounted to 6,979,521 tons.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Oil production
    SOCAR III rübdə 1,7 milyon tondan çox neft hasil edib
    SOCAR в III квартале добыл более 1,7 млн тонн нефти
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