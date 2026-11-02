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In July–September 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 1,717,082 tons of oil from fields it operates independently or in which it holds a majority stake, Report informs, citing the company.

According to SOCAR's drilling, production, processing and export figures for the third quarter of 2026, this represents a decrease of 93,050 tons, or 5.1%, compared with the same period in 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan produced 6,590,477 tons of crude oil in the third quarter, down 389,044 tons, or 5.6%, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, SOCAR produced 1,810,132 tons of oil from fields it operated independently or in which it held a majority stake in the third quarter of 2025, while total crude oil production across Azerbaijan amounted to 6,979,521 tons.