Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 3

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Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming overcast, and mainly dry weather are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 3, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

Northwesterly winds will shift to southeasterly during the day.

Temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C at night and from 18°C to 23°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 766 mmHg to 763 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 75–80% at night and 60–65% during the day.

Azerbaijan's other regions will also see mainly dry weather, although brief rain and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Occasional fog is expected in some locations, with moderate westerly winds.

Temperatures will range from 11°C to 16°C at night and from 19°C to 24°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 5–10°C at night and 12–17°C during the day.