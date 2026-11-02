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In the third quarter of 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 3,916,748 tons of crude oil to the global market, Report informs, citing the company.

According to SOCAR's drilling, production, processing and export figures for the third quarter of 2026, this represents a decrease of 184,629 tons, or 4.5%, compared with July–September 2025.

Natural gas exports from Azerbaijan totaled 5,738,088,093 cubic meters in the third quarter, down 548,830,597 cubic meters, or 8.7%, year-on-year.

The oil volumes SOCAR shipped to international markets during the reporting period include not only oil produced using the company's own resources but also the profit shares belonging to the Azerbaijani state and SOCAR from oil produced by international consortia operating in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, SOCAR exported 4,101,377 tons of oil and 6,286,918,690 cubic meters of natural gas in the third quarter of 2025.