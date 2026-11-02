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    Netherlands offers record €2 million reward for information leading to drug lord's arrest

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 15:02
    Netherlands offers record €2 million reward for information leading to drug lord's arrest

    The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has announced a record €2 million reward for information leading to the arrest of convicted drug lord Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted criminals.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service said Leijdekkers had been living in Sierra Leone for the past several years. The Netherlands has requested his extradition, but the country's authorities have refused to cooperate. Reuters notes that this prompted the European Union (EU) to cut some of its aid to Sierra Leone.

    The reward is the largest ever offered by Dutch authorities. It may be claimed by anyone who provides decisive information leading to Leijdekkers" arrest.

    The Public Prosecution Service describes him as one of the key figures in the international cocaine trade. In the Netherlands, he is known by the nickname "Fat Jos", while in Sierra Leone, according to police, he uses the name Omar Sheriff.

    Last year, a Dutch court sentenced Leijdekkers, 35, in absentia to 24 years in prison for smuggling more than seven tonnes of cocaine. In Belgium, he has been sentenced to 79 years in prison.

    Dutch authorities estimate that Leijdekkers earned tens of millions of euros from cocaine smuggling. He is also suspected of money laundering and particularly brutal violence. Several investigations against him are ongoing in the Netherlands.

    European Union Drug trafficking
    Нидерланды объявили рекордную награду в 2 млн евро за информацию о наркобароне
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