Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    SOCAR's natural gas output falls 12.8% in third quarter

    Energy
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 15:31
    SOCAR's natural gas output falls 12.8% in third quarter

    Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR produced 1,696,518,000 cubic meters of natural gas in July–September 2026 from fields it operates independently or as the majority shareholder, Report informs, citing the company's quarterly drilling, production, refining and export figures.

    Output fell by 248,214,000 cubic meters, or 12.8%, compared with the same period in 2025.

    Azerbaijan's total natural gas production in the third quarter reached 12,473,123,000 cubic meters, down 469,892,000 cubic meters, or 3.6%, year over year.

    In the third quarter of 2025, SOCAR produced 1,944,732,000 cubic meters from fields it operates independently or as the majority shareholder, while nationwide production totaled 12,943,015,000 cubic meters.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Gas output
    SOCAR III rübdə hasil etdiyi qazın həcmini açıqlayıb
    SOCAR в III квартале добыл 1,7 млрд кубометров природного газа
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:12
    Chamber of Accounts presents its assessment of Azerbaijan's draft budget for 2027
    Finance
    16:04
    Georgian PM urges more effective diplomacy to address external challenges
    Region
    15:57
    Hackers raised freezer temperature at Estonian supermarket chain to +50°C
    Other countries
    15:38
    European Commission to hold dialogue on Middle Corridor competitiveness
    Infrastructure
    15:36
    Telegram leads for news in Uzbekistan, but TV retains most trust, survey finds
    Other countries
    15:31
    SOCAR's natural gas output falls 12.8% in third quarter
    Energy
    15:25
    SOCAR increases drilling by 74.3% in third quarter
    Energy
    15:17
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 3
    Ecology
    15:02
    Netherlands offers record €2 million reward for information leading to drug lord's arrest
    Other countries
    All News Feed