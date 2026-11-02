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Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR produced 1,696,518,000 cubic meters of natural gas in July–September 2026 from fields it operates independently or as the majority shareholder, Report informs, citing the company's quarterly drilling, production, refining and export figures.

Output fell by 248,214,000 cubic meters, or 12.8%, compared with the same period in 2025.

Azerbaijan's total natural gas production in the third quarter reached 12,473,123,000 cubic meters, down 469,892,000 cubic meters, or 3.6%, year over year.

In the third quarter of 2025, SOCAR produced 1,944,732,000 cubic meters from fields it operates independently or as the majority shareholder, while nationwide production totaled 12,943,015,000 cubic meters.