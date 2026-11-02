SOCAR increases drilling by 74.3% in third quarter

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Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR drilled 21,176 meters in the third quarter of 2026, Report informs, citing the company's quarterly drilling, production, refining and export figures.

Drilling increased by 9,030 meters, or 74.3%, compared with the same period in 2025.

SOCAR drilled 12,146 meters in the third quarter of last year.