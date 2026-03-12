Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    A man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security Thursday, The Associated Press has learned, Report informs.

    The vehicle caught fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The AP.

    Investigators were still working to identify the man's identity and a possible motive for the attack, said the person who could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The person cautioned that the investigation was still in the early stages.

    ABŞ-da sinaqoqa hücum edən silahlı şəxs öldürülüb
    AP: Напавшего на синагогу в Мичигане застрелили сотрудники охраны - ОБНОВЛЕНО

