Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staff
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 23:12
A man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security Thursday, The Associated Press has learned, Report informs.
The vehicle caught fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The AP.
Investigators were still working to identify the man's identity and a possible motive for the attack, said the person who could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The person cautioned that the investigation was still in the early stages.
Latest News
23:36
Photo
Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UNForeign policy
23:34
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attackOther countries
23:24
FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from IranForeign policy
23:13
Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'Region
23:12
Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staffOther countries
23:03
Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via CeyhanEnergy
22:51
Photo
Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunitiesForeign policy
22:39
IDF says commander, top members of Iranian militia in Lebanon were killed last nightOther countries
22:35