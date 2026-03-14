As part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, the participants will have the opportunity to visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, told Report.

The chairman mentioned that the main venue of the W will be in Baku, and no part of the forum is planned to be held in Karabakh.

"However, within the framework of the forum, all participants will be given the chance to travel to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Many events and sessions will be dedicated to informing the international community about the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's territories destroyed as a result of occupation, and to sharing details of the work carried out by the Azerbaijani government," Guliyev noted.