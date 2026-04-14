Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Grossi: Zaporizhzhia plant outage raises nuclear safety risks

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 12:00
    Grossi: Zaporizhzhia plant outage raises nuclear safety risks

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, stated that the loss of external power supply at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant once again underscores the risks to nuclear safety amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Report informs.

    "For the 13th time during the military conflict, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost all off-site power this morning after the disconnection of its last remaining external power line," the IAEA said on X. The plant's emergency diesel generators immediately started operating to provide the power needed for essential safety functions.

    "Off site power loss once again highlights nuclear safety risks during the conflict," the IAEA said on X, quoting Rafael Grossi.

    The IAEA team at the plant is monitoring the situation, it added.

    Rafael Grossi International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
    Qrossi: "Zaporojye" AES-də elektrik enerjisinin kəsilməsi nüvə təhlükəsizliyi risklərini artırır
    Гросси: Отключение на Запорожской АЭС усиливает риски ядерной безопасности

    Latest News

    17:25

    Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

    Energy
    17:17

    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    17:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27

    Finance
    17:08

    IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years

    Finance
    16:55

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    16:42

    Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politics

    Infrastructure
    16:27
    Photo

    Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

    Business
    16:15

    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed