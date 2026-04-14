Grossi: Zaporizhzhia plant outage raises nuclear safety risks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, stated that the loss of external power supply at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant once again underscores the risks to nuclear safety amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Report informs.

"For the 13th time during the military conflict, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost all off-site power this morning after the disconnection of its last remaining external power line," the IAEA said on X. The plant's emergency diesel generators immediately started operating to provide the power needed for essential safety functions.

"Off site power loss once again highlights nuclear safety risks during the conflict," the IAEA said on X, quoting Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA team at the plant is monitoring the situation, it added.