Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 11:04
    Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    The Second Rectors Forum dedicated to the development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan higher education cooperation has commenced in Khankandi, hosted by Karabakh University.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the event was organized to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in higher education, promote joint initiatives in scientific research and innovation, and strengthen inter-university ties.

    A total of nearly 30 higher education institutions from both countries are participating in the forum.

    Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi
    Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi
    Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi
    Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    Educational Cooperation Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations Karabakh University Khankandi
    Photo
    II Azərbaycan-Özbəkistan Rektorlar Forumunda 40-dan çox anlaşma memorandumu imzalanıb - YENİLƏNİB
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    На II азербайджано-узбекистанском Форуме ректоров подписано более 40 меморандумов
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    44 - Tezliklə

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