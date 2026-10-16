Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Rectors Forum kicks off in Khankandi
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2026
- 11:04
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The Second Rectors Forum dedicated to the development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan higher education cooperation has commenced in Khankandi, hosted by Karabakh University.
According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the event was organized to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in higher education, promote joint initiatives in scientific research and innovation, and strengthen inter-university ties.
A total of nearly 30 higher education institutions from both countries are participating in the forum.
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