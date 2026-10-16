Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan plans to allocate 5.3 billion manats ($3.12 billion) for state-funded capital investment, or investment expenditures, in 2027.

According to Report, this is reflected in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years published by the Ministry of Finance.

The figure is 96.3% higher, or nearly double, the approved forecast for 2026.

Next year, investment expenditures are expected to account for 59.5% of economic activity spending, compared with a forecast of 34.4% for this year.

Investment expenditures are projected at 5.5 billion manats ($3.24 billion) in 2028, 5.6 billion manats ($3.29 billion) in 2029 and 5.7 billion manats ($3.35 billion) in 2030.

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues are expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion) next year, while expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).