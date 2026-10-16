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    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan's investment expenditures to nearly double in 2027

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 10:12
    Azerbaijan's investment expenditures to nearly double in 2027

    Azerbaijan plans to allocate 5.3 billion manats ($3.12 billion) for state-funded capital investment, or investment expenditures, in 2027.

    According to Report, this is reflected in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years published by the Ministry of Finance.

    The figure is 96.3% higher, or nearly double, the approved forecast for 2026.

    Next year, investment expenditures are expected to account for 59.5% of economic activity spending, compared with a forecast of 34.4% for this year.

    Investment expenditures are projected at 5.5 billion manats ($3.24 billion) in 2028, 5.6 billion manats ($3.29 billion) in 2029 and 5.7 billion manats ($3.35 billion) in 2030.

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues are expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion) next year, while expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).

    Investments Azerbaijan's state budget Azerbaijan economy
    Azərbaycan investisiya xərclərini 2 dəfə artırır
    Азербайджан почти вдвое увеличит инвестиционные расходы в 2027 году
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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