Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azeri Light crude falls over $5 per barrel

    Energy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 10:29
    Azeri Light crude falls over $5 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $5.1, or 4.11%, to $119.04 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $125.98 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis dropped by $4.3, or 3.81%, to $108.49 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan nefti 5 dollardan çox ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела на $5,1 за баррель
    44 - Tezliklə
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