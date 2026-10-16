Ismayilzada: Highly qualified specialists to be trained for agrarian sector

The Italy-Azerbaijan University, operating under ADA University, will train highly qualified specialists for the agrarian sector, ADA University Vice Rector Fariz Ismayilzada said at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku, Report informs.

Ismayilzada noted that the main goal of the ADA University's School of Agricultural and Food Sciences is to prepare highly qualified professionals for Azerbaijan, the region and the world, while also focusing on new technologies.

"I hope that guests will enjoy today's panel discussion, that we will establish new friendships and networking opportunities, that our students will benefit from experienced speakers, and that together we will be able to make Azerbaijan's agricultural sector stronger, more prosperous and more advanced," the Vice Rector added.