Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Ismayilzada: Highly qualified specialists to be trained for agrarian sector

    AIC
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 10:50
    Ismayilzada: Highly qualified specialists to be trained for agrarian sector

    The Italy-Azerbaijan University, operating under ADA University, will train highly qualified specialists for the agrarian sector, ADA University Vice Rector Fariz Ismayilzada said at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku, Report informs.

    Ismayilzada noted that the main goal of the ADA University's School of Agricultural and Food Sciences is to prepare highly qualified professionals for Azerbaijan, the region and the world, while also focusing on new technologies.

    "I hope that guests will enjoy today's panel discussion, that we will establish new friendships and networking opportunities, that our students will benefit from experienced speakers, and that together we will be able to make Azerbaijan's agricultural sector stronger, more prosperous and more advanced," the Vice Rector added.

    Fariz Ismayilzada agrarian sector ADA University
    Fariz İsmayılzadə: "Aqrar sektor üçün yüksək ixtisaslı kadrlar hazırlanacaq"
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