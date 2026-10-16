FAO, Azerbaijan study natural resource base in liberated territories

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture are studying the natural resource base in the country's liberated territories, FAO Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Muhammad Nasar Hayat told Report.

According to Hayat, FAO looks forward to supporting the Azerbaijani government in achieving results under the 2026-2030 State Program on the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Products.

"The program covers a very broad range of areas, from sustainability to improving how we use natural resources and opportunities, including water, as well as making agricultural production greener and more sustainable. We are working together with the Ministry of Agriculture to support the achievement of results under the State Program. We look forward to implementing a number of activities and projects to mitigate the impacts of climate change, improve soil health, and help communities and the government preserve Azerbaijan's natural resource base and use existing resources more sustainably," he said.

Hayat noted that the Azerbaijani government is carrying out extensive work to improve infrastructure, including agricultural infrastructure, in the country's liberated territories.

"We are currently working with the Ministry of Agriculture to understand the natural resource base in those areas. We are taking a high-level look at the region to determine the best sustainable use of its natural resources and agricultural potential," he said.

Hayat also noted that October 16 is observed as World Food Day and marks the anniversary of FAO's establishment.

"We are celebrating this occasion in around 150 countries worldwide. Today, we are conveying a message about the importance of food security and sustainable production, while also discussing how vital food is to human existence and how all of us - not only farmers and producers - can contribute to food security," he said.