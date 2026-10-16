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    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visiting Yerevan

    Region
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 10:11
    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visiting Yerevan

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is on a visit to Yerevan to participate in the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

    According to Report, citing IRNA, Pezeshkian is also expected to address the conference.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Yerevan Islamic Republic of Iran
    Məsud Pezeşkian İrəvanda səfərdədir
    Президент Ирана находится с визитом в Армении
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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