Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visiting Yerevan
Region
- 16 October, 2026
- 10:11
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is on a visit to Yerevan to participate in the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.
According to Report, citing IRNA, Pezeshkian is also expected to address the conference.
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