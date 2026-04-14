Armed school attack in Türkiye injures 16, attacker dies - UPDATED

A school shooting in southeastern Türkiye has left 16 people injured, according to NTV.

The incident occurred in the Siverek district of Sanliurfa province.

The attacker, identified as a student, reportedly died by suicide after the assault.

Authorities said most of the injured were students, and at least one person is in serious condition. Emergency services responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

12:20

An armed attack at a school in southeastern Türkiye has reportedly left multiple people injured and prompted a police response, according to local media, Report informs.

The incident took place in the Siverek district of Sanliurfa province, NTV noted.

A student allegedly entered a school with a shotgun and opened fire, resulting in injuries to seven people, according to preliminary information.

The attacker is also reported to have taken several students hostage inside the building.

Emergency medical teams and police units were dispatched to the scene as authorities secured the area and launched an investigation.