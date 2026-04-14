Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Muradova: Engaging women in digital dev't boosts their social resilience

    Social security
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 12:28
    Muradova: Engaging women in digital dev't boosts their social resilience

    The purpose of CICA's conference on the development of women's entrepreneurship is to draw attention to the role of gender equality in the socio-economic development of a sustainable future, according to Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Muradova made the remark at the opening ceremony of the international conference of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) under the theme Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth in Baku.

    She noted that engaging women in the field of AI and digital development, and their direct participation in these processes, is among the key issues: "This increases the social resilience of women. In Azerbaijan, women entrepreneurs are actively involved in the broader economy, sustainable agriculture, and water management. Women operate both in the digital environment and in the environmental sector. Strengthening the effectiveness of policies should be measured not only through theoretical approaches but also through real-world practices."

    The chairperson emphasized that each year the State Committee submits its annual performance report to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan: "There are three main documents, and these include issues of digital development, gender equality, and digital security. The establishment of the CICA Women's Council and the transfer of its mandate to a practical level are of significance among member states."

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) international conference Bahar Muradova State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
    Bahar Muradova: Qadınların rəqəmsal inkişafa cəlbi onların sosial dayanıqlılığını artırır

    Latest News

    17:25

    Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

    Energy
    17:17

    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    17:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27

    Finance
    17:08

    IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years

    Finance
    16:55

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    16:42

    Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politics

    Infrastructure
    16:27
    Photo

    Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

    Business
    16:15

    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed