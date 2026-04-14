The purpose of CICA's conference on the development of women's entrepreneurship is to draw attention to the role of gender equality in the socio-economic development of a sustainable future, according to Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Muradova made the remark at the opening ceremony of the international conference of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) under the theme Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth in Baku.

She noted that engaging women in the field of AI and digital development, and their direct participation in these processes, is among the key issues: "This increases the social resilience of women. In Azerbaijan, women entrepreneurs are actively involved in the broader economy, sustainable agriculture, and water management. Women operate both in the digital environment and in the environmental sector. Strengthening the effectiveness of policies should be measured not only through theoretical approaches but also through real-world practices."

The chairperson emphasized that each year the State Committee submits its annual performance report to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan: "There are three main documents, and these include issues of digital development, gender equality, and digital security. The establishment of the CICA Women's Council and the transfer of its mandate to a practical level are of significance among member states."