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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Nargis Wieck: German financial institutions ready to invest in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 12:14
    Nargis Wieck: German financial institutions ready to invest in Azerbaijan

    German financial institutions are ready to invest in projects in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Nargis Wieck said at the webinar "Middle Corridor: Business Opportunities in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," Report informs.

    According to her, AHK Azerbaijan sees the greatest potential for German business in such sectors as railway and signaling systems, traffic management, safety engineering, port projects, and shipbuilding on the Caspian Sea.

    In addition, promising areas include the creation of logistics centers and intermodal terminals, digitalization of customs and trade processes, as well as renewable energy projects along the Green Corridor.

    "German financial institutions - Commerzbank, LBBW, Euler Hermes - see great potential in these areas. We recently organized an export financing conference in Baku with the participation of these banks. There is a readiness to finance projects, and when implementing large orders, the government of Azerbaijan is ready to provide state guarantees," Wieck added.

    Nargis Wieck German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Middle Corridor Green Corridor
    Narqis Vik: "Almaniya maliyyə institutları Azərbaycandakı layihələrə investisiya yatırmağa hazırdır"
    Наргиз Вик: Финансовые институты ФРГ готовы к инвестициям в проекты в Азербайджане

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