Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    AHK Azerbaijan head: South Caucasus has strong potential for data centers

    ICT
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 12:30
    AHK Azerbaijan head: South Caucasus has strong potential for data centers

    German business notes the existence of significant potential for the creation of data centers in the South Caucasus, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Nargis Wieck said at the webinar "Middle Corridor: Business Opportunities in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," Report informs.

    "After the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Azerbaijan [in February], the topic of data centers here is on everyone's lips. I must say that if we are talking about building data centers and creating infrastructure, all of this is still at an early stage. Without a doubt, we see enormous potential for the creation of data centers in this region. At the same time, many issues still need to be resolved, concerning, for example, water resource management. And although Azerbaijan has significant energy capacities, the question of water supplies needed for cooling such facilities remains relevant," Wieck emphasized.

    Nargis Wieck German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce data centers South Caucasus
    "AHK Azerbaijan"ın rəhbəri: Cənubi Qafqaz data mərkəzləri yaradılması üçün böyük potensiala malikdir
    Глава AHK Azerbaijan: Южный Кавказ имеет большой потенциал для создания дата-центров

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