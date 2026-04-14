Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan down 4%

In January–February of 2026, 36,470 tourists from Middle East countries visited Azerbaijan, representing a 3.9% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs.

During the two-month period, the largest number of tourists came from Saudi Arabia - 10,959 people, which is 13.3% more compared to the same period last year.

Other figures include: Israel (8,683, 2.1 times more YoY), Kuwait (4,732, down 20.3% YoY), the UAE (4,705, down 51.7% YoY), Oman (2,409, down 34.8% YoY), Egypt (1,399, up 6.4% YoY), Bahrain (806, up 4.1% YoY), Jordan (819, down 0.6% YoY), Iraq (779, up 86.4% YoY), Yemen (421, down 22.5% YoY), Qatar (400, down 6.5% YoY), Lebanon (144, down 33.6% YoY), Palestine (131, down 13.8% YoY), and Syria (83, down 5.7% YoY).

Overall, 337,300 foreign citizens from 163 countries visited Azerbaijan in the first two months of 2026, which is 0.4% less compared to the same period last year.