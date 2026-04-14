Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan down 4%

    Tourism
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 12:09
    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan down 4%

    In January–February of 2026, 36,470 tourists from Middle East countries visited Azerbaijan, representing a 3.9% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs.

    During the two-month period, the largest number of tourists came from Saudi Arabia - 10,959 people, which is 13.3% more compared to the same period last year.

    Other figures include: Israel (8,683, 2.1 times more YoY), Kuwait (4,732, down 20.3% YoY), the UAE (4,705, down 51.7% YoY), Oman (2,409, down 34.8% YoY), Egypt (1,399, up 6.4% YoY), Bahrain (806, up 4.1% YoY), Jordan (819, down 0.6% YoY), Iraq (779, up 86.4% YoY), Yemen (421, down 22.5% YoY), Qatar (400, down 6.5% YoY), Lebanon (144, down 33.6% YoY), Palestine (131, down 13.8% YoY), and Syria (83, down 5.7% YoY).

    Overall, 337,300 foreign citizens from 163 countries visited Azerbaijan in the first two months of 2026, which is 0.4% less compared to the same period last year.

    tourist arrivals Middle East countries Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycana Yaxın Şərqdən turist axını 4 % azalıb
    Турпоток из стран Ближнего Востока в Азербайджан сократился на 4%

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