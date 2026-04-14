Azerbaijan, Latvia explore prospects for economic relations

Azerbaijan and Latvia have explored opportunities to expand joint activities in trade, energy, investment, transport, and agriculture fields, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

"During the meeting with Armands Krauze, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Latvia and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission, we underscored the prospects for economic relations between our countries. We also explored opportunities to expand joint activities in trade, energy, investment, transport, and agriculture," reads the post.