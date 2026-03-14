Chairman Guliyev: Azerbaijan to present housing initiatives at WUF13

Azerbaijan will present its housing-related initiatives at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku in May 2026, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, stated at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Speaking at the panel session, Global Cooperation for Housing: Perspectives for WUF13, Guliyev noted that social inequalities persist today: "There are challenges in urban planning and development. Ensuring adequate living conditions can help eliminate economic disparities."

He stressed that governments, communities, and organizations must provide proper conditions for people:

"Reconstruction for displaced populations must be sustainable. Large investments in housing are possible. All of this will be discussed at WUF13 in Baku. High-level dialogues and diverse sessions will bring together the private sector and civil society," the chairman added.

Guliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's extensive experience in reconstruction and restoration in Karabakh.

"WUF13 will create opportunities to present national experiences, exchange knowledge, and learn from leading international practices in addressing housing challenges," he said.