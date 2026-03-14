Igor Garfulic: WUF13 to become platform for dialogue amid global challenges

Azerbaijan has set itself global goals not only to host a large-scale international event efficiently, but also to achieve tangible results in urban development, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic stated during a briefing held within the 13th Global Baku Forum.

"At a time of global discussions, holding the World Urban Forum (WUF) creates a space where we can come together for dialogue, and that has its own power: multilateralism allows us to discuss differences in a civilized way. You should be proud of presenting such a platform to the world.

In all my meetings with government representatives, it became clear that this is not just about hosting a one-off event. It is part of state policy and is considered an important medium-term goal.

From what I have observed during my months here, every step you take is aimed at ambitious development objectives that go beyond national interests. The ideas and policies you will shape will serve as a guide for the world in urban development," he added.

Garfulic also praised the readiness of the Baku Olympic Stadium to host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).