US shifts air defense systems from Europe to Middle East amid Iran conflict

The US has moved some of its air defense systems from Europe to the Middle East amid the escalation of the military conflict with Iran, stated the commander of US European Command and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alex Grynkewich, according to CNN, Report informs.

During a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee, General Grynkewich confirmed that some defense resources were redirected to protect NATO allies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also added that some of EUCOM's air defense capabilities were used to protect NATO allies and ensure regional stability amid active combat operations.