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    Vagif Sadigov presents credentials to Swiss president

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 21:59
    Vagif Sadigov presents credentials to Swiss president

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Vagif Sadigov, has presented his credentials to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, the diplomatic mission said on X, according to Report.

    Sadigov was appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Switzerland by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 4.

    Vagif Sadigov Guy Parmelin Azerbaijani Embassy
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