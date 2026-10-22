Vagif Sadigov presents credentials to Swiss president
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2026
- 21:59
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Vagif Sadigov, has presented his credentials to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, the diplomatic mission said on X, according to Report.
Sadigov was appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Switzerland by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 4.
Today, H.E. Mr. Vaqif Sadıqov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation, presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation. 🇦🇿🇨🇭 https://t.co/RaGxOk5QJX— AzEmbBern (@AzEmbBern) October 22, 2026
Vaqif Sadıqov etimadnaməsini İsveçrə prezidentinə təqdim edib
Вагиф Садыгов вручил верительные грамоты президенту Швейцарии
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