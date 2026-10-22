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    Politico: Protests could spread across Europe this autumn and winter

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 21:48
    Politico: Protests could spread across Europe this autumn and winter

    Protests that began in France and later spread to Italy could signal a wider wave of unrest across Europe, with demonstrations and disruptions expected to intensify across the European Union this autumn and winter.

    According to Report, Politico says growing discontent among young people in several countries is converging with mounting concerns over the cost of living and rising fuel prices.

    Italy is emerging as a key flashpoint, with truckers' protests against high fuel costs spreading across the south of the country. Politico describes the situation as a "serious crisis" for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

    "Supermarket shelves are emptying, petrol stations are running out of fuel, and fuel supplies to airports have been halted," the publication reports. Meloni has pledged to end road blockades and unveil a package of measures to ease the burden of soaring diesel prices.

    Politico also reports that further protests are scheduled in eight cities on October 24.

    European Union (EU) protests
    Avropada etiraz aksiyalarının genişlənəcəyi proqnozlaşdırılıb
    Politico: Волна протестов осенью и зимой перекинется на всю Европу
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