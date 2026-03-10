Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Muscat arrive in Baku
Infrastructure
- 10 March, 2026
- 13:31
Another evacuation flight has been carried out from Muscat, Oman, to Baku to facilitate the return of Azerbaijani citizens stranded in the Middle East amid ongoing developments in the region.
According to Report, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Muscat–Baku route landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Nearly 200 Azerbaijani citizens safely returned to the country on the flight.
