Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Iran on the instructions of the president.

According to Report, following a telephone conversation held on March 8, 2026 between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, humanitarian aid was dispatched to Iran in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.

In line with the instructions of the Azerbaijani leader, the humanitarian assistance delivered to Iran by vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan includes 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than 4 tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and nearly 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies.