Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Russia this week

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Russia this week

    Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a candidate for UN Secretary-General, is scheduled to visit Russia this week, TASS says, citing a source.

    The visit is reportedly expected to take place this coming weekend.

    Rafael Grossi IAEA Russia
    KİV: Qrossi bu həftə Rusiyaya səfər edəcək
    СМИ: Гросси на этой неделе посетит Россию

    Latest News

    14:44

    Fidan, Araghchi again discuss violation of Turkish airspace

    Region
    14:41

    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Russia this week

    Other countries
    14:38

    Fitch Ratings considering 3 possible scenarios for development of situation in Iran

    Foreign policy
    14:15
    Photo

    Humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Iran crosses state border in Astara – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Fitch Ratings: Azerbaijan may choose a two-tier model for digital currency – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    13:56

    Closure of Iraqi airspace extended

    Other countries
    13:54

    Infantino names Spain among 2026 World Cup favorites

    Football
    13:34

    77% of tankers in Persian Gulf still anchored

    Economy
    13:31

    Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Muscat arrive in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed