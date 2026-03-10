IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Russia this week
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a candidate for UN Secretary-General, is scheduled to visit Russia this week, TASS says, citing a source.
The visit is reportedly expected to take place this coming weekend.
